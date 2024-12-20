Motor City is an actively developing neighborhood in Dubai based on a motorsports theme. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Viva Supermarket, Carrefour Market, Spinneys, Minimart.

Shopping center: First Avenue Mall.

Medical clinics: Medicentres Motorcity, Medlife Medical Center, HMC Medical Center, Prime Medical Center.

Educational institutions: GEMS Metropole School, Mathnasium Motor City, Jebel Ali Village Early Childhood Center - Motorcity.

Restaurants: Sansation Motor City, Ombrelli Italian Street Kitchen Dubai, Pepe's Piri Piri, Bentoya Japanese Restaurant.





The community is also home to a driving range that hosts the Dubai Grand Prix, a Formula 1 theme park, and several parks (Uptown Motor City Park, Green Community Motor City Park, etc.).





Transportation accessibility:

The area is framed on three sides by highways - Hessa Street, Al Qudra Road and one of the city's largest thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.





There are buses running around the community with numerous bus stops.





Dubai International Airport is 40 minutes away by car, Al Maktoum International Airport is 35 minutes away.