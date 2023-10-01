UAE
Renad Tower

Renad Tower

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 58 m² to 118 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 113 579 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%111 358 AED
Registration of the contract
2%22272 AED
Before the completion date
70%779 505 AED
Post-Handover
20%222 716 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ4 2023
Number of floors37
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 113 579 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school2 km
Shop140 m
Medical center1 km

About project

Residential tower on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is the epitome of luxurious living, blending traditional Emirati elegance with a commitment to innovation. The tower takes its name from the enchanting desert flower, a source of inspiration reflected in the architectural design of the complex. The project features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include balconies, providing residents with cozy spots for relaxation. Panoramic views of the canal and the surrounding area unfold from the windows.

Residents can enjoy a well-developed internal infrastructure, including a pool, jogging track, barbecue area, children's playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach prominent medical centers like Cleveland Clinic and Reem Hospital, shopping destinations such as The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Mall, and renowned restaurants like Catania Lounge, Arabisk, and Zuma. Additionally, reputable educational institutions like Nord Anglia International School and Repton School are easily accessible. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Al Rami Street and Al Maryah Street, ensuring swift access to key points in the emirate. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. High-quality finish The selection includes furnished apartments with spacious rooms. Natural finishing materials, including wood and marble, create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
58 - 67
1 113 579 - 1 317 807
17 330 - 19 698
2 bedrooms
117 - 118
1 962 211 - 2 264 533
16 684 - 19 052

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi