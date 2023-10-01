Renad Tower

Residents can enjoy a well-developed internal infrastructure, including a pool, jogging track, barbecue area, children's playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach prominent medical centers like Cleveland Clinic and Reem Hospital, shopping destinations such as The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Mall, and renowned restaurants like Catania Lounge, Arabisk, and Zuma. Additionally, reputable educational institutions like Nord Anglia International School and Repton School are easily accessible. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Al Rami Street and Al Maryah Street, ensuring swift access to key points in the emirate. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. High-quality finish The selection includes furnished apartments with spacious rooms. Natural finishing materials, including wood and marble, create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

