Volga Tower

The complex's infrastructure includes an open pool, jogging and walking tracks, a playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find schools like Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Jumeirah International Nursery, Medclinic Middle East medical center, City Centre Meisam shopping center, Grandiose and Spinneys supermarkets, Dubai Sports City complex, and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City golf course. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing for quick travel to key points in the city. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are reachable within 25-30 minutes. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

