Volga Tower

Silver Lining Building, District JVT 7, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 85 m² to 250 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price1 684 168 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%168 417 AED
Registration of the contract
4%67367 AED
Before the completion date
32%538 934 AED
Handover
10%168 417 AED
Post-Handover
48%808 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors40
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 684 168 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Promenade

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop4 km
Medical center6 km

About project

A new project in the family-friendly JVT district, inspired by the picturesque Volga River in Russia. Immerse yourself in a world where unforgettable experiences harmonize with panoramic views of the city and the surrounding landscape. The complex offers furnished apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, spacious balconies, and private pools. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The complex's infrastructure includes an open pool, jogging and walking tracks, a playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find schools like Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Jumeirah International Nursery, Medclinic Middle East medical center, City Centre Meisam shopping center, Grandiose and Spinneys supermarkets, Dubai Sports City complex, and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City golf course. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing for quick travel to key points in the city. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are reachable within 25-30 minutes. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
85 - 87
1 684 168 - 1 939 290
19 666 - 22 263
2 bedrooms
114 - 127
2 140 794 - 2 719 850
18 697 - 21 410
3 bedrooms
198 - 198
3 486 893 - 4 026 302
17 535 - 20 247
4 bedrooms
250 - 250
4 175 794 - 4 855 574
16 663 - 19 375

Infrastructure

