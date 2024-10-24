VERDAN1A by Object1

Description

Prestigious apartment complex in Dubai Land Residence Complex. Respect for the environment at VERDAN1A clubhouse is evident in every detail, from the choice of materials to the planning of public spaces. This is not just a residential development, but a lifestyle where harmony with nature is an integral part of everyday life. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, lounge area, cinema, multifunctional room for work and rest, etc Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to Al Ain Dubai Road, it will take 12 minutes to get to IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park, 15 minutes to Global Village International Fair and 20 minutes to Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. The popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame are 25 and 30 minutes away respectively. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.