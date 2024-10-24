Catalog
VERDAN1A by Object1

VERDAN1A by Object1

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 43 m² to 127 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 667 104 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Installment period
20 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
43 – 45
667 104 – 770 253
15 371 – 16 781
1 bedroom
73 – 74
1 092 143 – 1 216 530
14 940 – 16 307
2 bedrooms
125 – 127
1 699 405 – 1 904 271
13 541 – 14 994

Description

Prestigious apartment complex in Dubai Land Residence Complex. Respect for the environment at VERDAN1A clubhouse is evident in every detail, from the choice of materials to the planning of public spaces. This is not just a residential development, but a lifestyle where harmony with nature is an integral part of everyday life. Key features - The apartments are finished in light neutral colours, with panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, children's and sports grounds, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, lounge area, cinema, multifunctional room for work and rest, etc Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to Al Ain Dubai Road, it will take 12 minutes to get to IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park, 15 minutes to Global Village International Fair and 20 minutes to Dubai Miracle Garden flower park. The popular attractions Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame are 25 and 30 minutes away respectively. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport22 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area

News about project

