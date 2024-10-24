Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesELAR1S Axis by Object1

ELAR1S Axis by Object1

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 59 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 222 440 $from 5 350 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
9 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
39
222 440
5 621
1 bedroom
59
319 093
5 350
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Symphony of architectural art in the heart of Dubai. ELAR1S Axis complex is located in the prestigious family district of Jumeirah Village Triangle. This project is ideal for those who value quality of life and comfort in a dynamic urban environment. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments with a smart home system that allows you to control lighting, music, and temperature. Electronic locks ensure a high level of security. — Kitchens are equipped with built-in appliances from the Italian brand Bertazzoni, porcelain stone countertops, and household appliances. — Developed infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym with Life Fitness equipment, outdoor crossfit areas, barbecue zone, jogging track, prayer rooms, and terrace. Location Advantages The club house is located in the environmentally friendly community of Jumeirah Village Triangle, known for its abundance of parks and schools. Proximity to major transport arteries offers convenient access to key locations of the city. The road to Dubai Miracle Garden, City Centre Meaisem mall, Mall of the Emirates, Circle Mall, and Dubai Hills Mall will take 10-15 minutes. The trip to The Walk JBR, Palm Jumeirah, Motiongate Theme Park, and Legoland Dubai will take 20-25 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away by transport.

Location

On map
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More

News about project

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
  2. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
  3. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap