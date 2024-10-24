Catalog
TETR1S Tower by Object1

TETR1S Tower by Object1

Prime Business Centre, Continents Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 38 m² to 106 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 737 000 AED

Payment plan

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
18 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38
737 000
19 253
1 bedroom
65
1 148 000
17 629
2 bedrooms
106
1 631 000
15 374
Project brochure

Description

Unique residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The original architecture of TETR1S Tower reflects the spirit of innovation and luxury. Thoughtfully designed functional layouts create a new standard of high-end living with everything you need for your comfort. Key features - All apartments are finished in light neutral colours. Spacious balconies and panoramic windows fill the house with natural light. - The complex has a gym, jogging track, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, games room, lounge area, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace and more. - There is a four-level car park and separate parking spaces for bicycles at the residents' disposal. Location advantages Due to the project's prime location near the major Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Miracle Garden is a 9-minute drive from the project, Circle Mall and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course are 15 minutes away. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away, Motiongate Theme Park is 25 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Prime Business Centre, Continents Tower, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school1 km
Shop290 m
Medical center2 km
Airport34 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

News about project

  1. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  2. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
