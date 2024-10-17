VERDAN1A 4 by Object1

Description

Harmony of nature and architecture in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex VERDAN1A 4 is a modern project emphasizing eco-friendliness and natural materials. It is an ideal choice for families, investors, and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors in the style of Japanese minimalism: natural wood in warm chestnut tones, forest-inspired accents, and light-colored walls create a unique atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Panoramic windows fill the rooms with soft daylight and enhance the sense of spaciousness. — Infrastructure for living and recreation: a swimming pool with loungers, a children's playroom, a clubhouse, a guest lobby, a fitness center, a terrace garden, and a barbecue area. — Well-maintained grounds with landscaped greenery and pedestrian paths encourage walks and family relaxation. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Dubai Land Residence Complex area with convenient access to Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The drive to IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Dubai Miracle Garden takes 15–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away, and Dubai Frame can be reached in about 30 minutes. The travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.