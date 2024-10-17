Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesVERDAN1A 4 by Object1

VERDAN1A 4 by Object1

52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 35 m² to 141 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 617 280 AEDfrom 14 079 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 41
617 280 – 760 813
17 632 – 18 417
1 bedroom
64 – 76
1 018 690 – 1 237 289
15 694 – 16 157
2 bedrooms
104 – 106
1 529 135 – 1 631 580
14 617 – 15 274
3 bedrooms
141
1 991 365
14 079
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Harmony of nature and architecture in the heart of Dubai. The residential complex VERDAN1A 4 is a modern project emphasizing eco-friendliness and natural materials. It is an ideal choice for families, investors, and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors in the style of Japanese minimalism: natural wood in warm chestnut tones, forest-inspired accents, and light-colored walls create a unique atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Panoramic windows fill the rooms with soft daylight and enhance the sense of spaciousness. — Infrastructure for living and recreation: a swimming pool with loungers, a children's playroom, a clubhouse, a guest lobby, a fitness center, a terrace garden, and a barbecue area. — Well-maintained grounds with landscaped greenery and pedestrian paths encourage walks and family relaxation. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the Dubai Land Residence Complex area with convenient access to Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The drive to IMG Worlds of Adventure, Global Village, and Dubai Miracle Garden takes 15–20 minutes. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 25 minutes away, and Dubai Frame can be reached in about 30 minutes. The travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.

Location

On map
52, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop850 m
Airport25 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More

News about project

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
  2. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
  3. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  4. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
Item 1 of 4
CatalogMap