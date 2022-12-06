UAE
Ozone1 by Object 1

2/1, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperObject1
Total areafrom 39 m² to 97 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price644 000 AED
from 644 000 AED
from 13 641 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%64 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%25760 AED
Before the completion date
72%463 680 AED
Post-Handover
18%115 920 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 644 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Parking elevator
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Airport34 km

About project

Located in a quiet green area with developed infrastructure, the cozy residential complex aims to strike a balance between the comfort of a peaceful lifestyle and the energetic rhythm of a bustling metropolis. The Ozon1 project is centered around the idea of "self-care" – taking care of one's health and well-being in harmony with the surrounding environment. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy clean and cool air at home throughout the year. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with finishes using top-quality materials from leading construction brands. - Modern Daikin air conditioning system with high performance and low energy consumption. - Multi-level air purification and disinfection system from Electrolux with air ionization and the ability to control the system through a mobile application. - On-site amenities include adult and children's pools, a squash court, sauna and aroma room, a children's play area with a climbing wall, gym, yoga studio, lounge area with barbecue facilities, and a cinema. - Spacious lobby with round-the-clock concierge service and a four-level parking with electric vehicle charging stations. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low to mid-rise buildings and well-developed infrastructure. There are many parks in the area, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty clinic Right Health Karama Medical Center and several nurseries and schools – JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. For shopping, the large Circle Mall JVC is available. Numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants are within walking distance. Location Advantages The complex has good access to all parts of the city through connections to major highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. A 30-minute drive will take you to Al Maktoum International Airport. Within 15-20 minutes, you can reach Dubai Marina waterfront or Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are a 25-minute drive from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
39 - 39
644 000 - 644 000
16 230 - 16 230
1 bedroom
69 - 69
978 000 - 978 000
14 054 - 14 054
2 bedrooms
97 - 97
1 333 000 - 1 333 000
13 641 - 13 641

Infrastructure

