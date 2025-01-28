Catalog
IR1DIAN Park by Object1

IR1DIAN Park by Object1

12, Westar Reflections, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 171 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 775 208 AED from 15 800 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
18 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39 – 57
775 208 – 954 547
16 509 – 19 816
1 bedroom
69 – 107
1 169 199 – 1 826 400
16 876 – 17 048
2 bedrooms
101 – 171
1 655 655 – 2 707 565
15 800 – 16 273

Description

Low-rise residential complex in the popular JVC neighborhood. The aesthetic architecture of the IR1DIAN Park building harmonizes with the surrounding natural landscape. Bright interiors, convenient layouts and modern amenities create a warm atmosphere of home comfort. A new level of comfortable living awaits you here. Key features - The apartments are presented with a clean finish, built-in appliances of European brands, storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to fully equipped gym with yoga space, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, multifunctional room for work and rest, etc. Location advantages The project is located near one of the main highways of the emirate, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The educational institutions Sunmarke School and Arcadia School are located within a radius of 10 minutes. Dubai Miracle Garden is a 9-minute drive from Dubai Flower Park and 15 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course and Mall of the Emirates. Palm Jumeirah beaches are 22 minutes away and Legoland Dubai Theme Park is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

On map
12, Westar Reflections, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center2 km
Airport34 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
