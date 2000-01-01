Catalog
V1V1D Tower by Object1

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 44 m² to 206 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 804 753 AEDfrom 14 549 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Installment period
8 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
44 – 50
804 753 – 851 372
16 926 – 18 166
1 bedroom
83 – 104
1 238 887 – 1 525 056
14 653 – 14 766
2 bedrooms
117 – 123
1 713 187 – 1 828 703
14 549 – 14 771
3 bedrooms
206
3 108 160
15 087

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Triangle. The exterior of V1V1D Tower combines refined and futuristic elements to create a unique look that sets a new standard for contemporary architecture. The sophisticated interior colour palette and spacious layouts embody an atmosphere of tranquillity and elegance. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with clean finishes and built-in appliances. - Four level car park for the convenience of residents and guests. - Residents have access to: gym, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, lounge area, children's playground, yoga space, barbecue terrace. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is a rapidly developing neighbourhood in Dubai. The gated community is safe for families with children. There is all the necessary infrastructure: supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, shopping and entertainment centres. Within a 10-15 minute drive there are children's educational institutions Redwood Montessori Nursery, Arcadia British School and medical clinics Medicenters Jumeirah Par, AL Das Medical Clinic. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the largest motorways in the emirate. Dubai Miracle Garden is 9 minutes away, Mall of Emirates is 15 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 30 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop270 m
Medical center2 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace
