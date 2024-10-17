Ir1dian Park 2 Living by Object1

Description

An elegant residential tower nestled in the tranquil community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Ir1dian Park 2 Living is a six-story residence where every detail is designed for a comfortable and stylish lifestyle. The project combines functional layouts with thoughtful amenities, creating a vibrant atmosphere for everyday living. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments equipped with built-in kitchens and storage systems. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious balconies offer the perfect setting to enjoy beautiful sunsets with views of the city and lush gardens. — Premium amenities include an adult swimming pool with sun loungers, a separate children’s pool with a safe depth, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a barbecue area with an open-air terrace. — Walkways are just steps away, featuring communal relaxation zones and contemporary landscaping. Location Advantages The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, a community known for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant social life. Via the main highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Dubai Hills Mall is reachable in 13 minutes, and Mall of the Emirates in 17 minutes. Dubai Miracle Garden and The Walk JBR are just 10–25 minutes away. Travel time to Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 35 minutes.