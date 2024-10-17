Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesIr1dian Park 2 Living by Object1

Ir1dian Park 2 Living by Object1

Al Jaziah building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 154 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 827 530 AEDfrom 15 156 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
20%
Installment period
20 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
41 – 55
827 530 – 1 032 517
18 471 – 19 817
1 bedroom
62 – 107
1 238 514 – 1 784 126
16 555 – 19 823
2 bedrooms
96 – 154
1 480 015 – 2 335 168
15 156 – 15 382
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

An elegant residential tower nestled in the tranquil community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Ir1dian Park 2 Living is a six-story residence where every detail is designed for a comfortable and stylish lifestyle. The project combines functional layouts with thoughtful amenities, creating a vibrant atmosphere for everyday living. Key Features — Semi-furnished apartments equipped with built-in kitchens and storage systems. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the interiors with natural light, while spacious balconies offer the perfect setting to enjoy beautiful sunsets with views of the city and lush gardens. — Premium amenities include an adult swimming pool with sun loungers, a separate children’s pool with a safe depth, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a barbecue area with an open-air terrace. — Walkways are just steps away, featuring communal relaxation zones and contemporary landscaping. Location Advantages The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, a community known for its family-friendly atmosphere and vibrant social life. Via the main highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, Dubai Hills Mall is reachable in 13 minutes, and Mall of the Emirates in 17 minutes. Dubai Miracle Garden and The Walk JBR are just 10–25 minutes away. Travel time to Al Maktoum International Airport is approximately 35 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Jaziah building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Джумейра Вилладж Серкл

Дубай
JVC — тихое семейное комьюнити закрытого типа с зелеными парками и водными каналами. Район расположен в центре города вблизи главных достопримечательностей. Имеет хорошо развитую инфраструктуру и транспортную сеть. Здесь будет комфортно семьям с детьми и всем, кто предпочитает размеренный образ жизни.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center1 km
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

Многопрофильная девелоперская компания, входящая в состав международной структуры TSZ Group, с успехом реализующая проекты в Испании и ОАЭ. Десятилетний опыт в девелопменте, строительстве, финансировании и эксплуатации позволяет команде создавать не просто здания, а новые городские достопримечательности, меняющие облик города и стиль жизни его жителей.
More

News about project

  1. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
  2. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  3. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap