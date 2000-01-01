The F1fth by Object1

Description

Rising in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Circle, this residential complex stands as an architectural embodiment of modern design and innovation. The majestic 36-story residential complex is destined to be the perfect home for families who prefer comfort and a variety of entertainments without leaving their residence. The F1FTH Tower sets new standards of living in Dubai. Key Highlights – One and two-bedroom apartments designed in line with contemporary comfort and design requirements. – A rich array of amenities united by the concept of the four elements. Includes an open children's and communal pool, barbecue area and sauna, green garden and walking area with an air humidification system, gym, and creative playground. – Spacious lobby, 24/7 concierge service, cinema room, game room, clubhouse, and parking. – High-quality appliances and finishing materials from leading manufacturers. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is characterized by low- and mid-rise buildings with a well-developed infrastructure. The area is abundant in parks, such as Halfa Park and Khansoor Park. Nearby is the multi-specialty Right Health Karama Medical Center and several kindergartens and schools: JSS International School, Ladybird Early Learning Centre, Kiddie Jungle Play area Nursery JVC activities Kids Care. The large Circle Mall JVC is available for shopping. Within walking distance, there are numerous supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants. Location Advantages The location enjoys good connectivity to all city areas thanks to exits onto main highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. It takes 15-20 minutes to reach the Dubai Marina promenade or the Dubai Miracle Garden entertainment park. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes from the complex. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.