ESSENL1FE by Object1

B30, District JVT 3, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 40 m² to 163 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 745 308 AEDfrom 14 833 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
7 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40 – 45
745 308 – 893 638
18 407 – 19 710
1 bedroom
73 – 143
1 174 884 – 2 199 534
15 371 – 15 939
2 bedrooms
114 – 126
1 705 688 – 2 036 431
14 833 – 16 060
3 bedrooms
163
2 629 814
16 060
Project brochure

Description

Premium clubhouse in Jumeirah Village Triangle. ESSENL1FE's contemporary architecture, sophisticated interiors and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of harmony and tranquillity. It is a place of peace and well-being that will help you find balance in your life. Key features - Apartments are finished in neutral pastel colours with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - All lots are equipped with Smart Home system. This technology allows through an application on a smartphone or smartwatch to open the front door, control light, music, air temperature and monitor the security of the house. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, table tennis, padel tennis, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, cinema, sauna, lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure, event hall, etc. Location advantages Thanks to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road highway exit, it takes 9 minutes to reach Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to Mall of the Emirates and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf Course. Palm Jumeirah is 22 minutes away and Legoland Dubai is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

High school750 m
Shop500 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Paddle tennis

News about project

  1. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  2. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
