VERDAN1A 2 by Object1

Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 180 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
Start price
from 691 911 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Installment period
20 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Sales launchQ1 2025
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stages
Under Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
42
691 911 – 766 276
16 125 – 17 858
1 bedroom
69 – 92
1 045 081 – 1 463 998
14 945 – 15 834
2 bedrooms
110 – 128
1 622 403 – 1 960 725
14 618 – 15 263
3 bedrooms
180
2 716 761
15 048

Description

In the heart of Dubai, in the perfect balance of urban life and natural tranquility, lies the dynamic community of VERDAN1A 2. Architectural designs that combine honed lines and green spaces to create a harmonious unity with the surrounding flora within the metropolis. Key features - Minimalism in the interior and natural materials in the finishes. Furniture, appliances and fittings of world brands such as Bertazzoni, Gala, Legrand. - Open balconies in spacious apartments provide a panoramic view and fill the space with natural light. - The internal infrastructure includes: lobby, gym equipped with high quality equipment of the American brand Life Fitness, SPA-zone, barbecue terraces, kvorking, play spaces for children, infinity pool on the roof with breathtaking views. Location advantages The project is strategically located just minutes away from major thoroughfares such as Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The entertainment complexes IMG World and Global Village as well as Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Travel time to Dubai's central attractions, including Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is 19 to 26 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Al Zarooni Building, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop750 m
Airport
23 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
