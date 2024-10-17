VERDAN1A 2 by Object1

Description

In the heart of Dubai, in the perfect balance of urban life and natural tranquility, lies the dynamic community of VERDAN1A 2. Architectural designs that combine honed lines and green spaces to create a harmonious unity with the surrounding flora within the metropolis. Key features - Minimalism in the interior and natural materials in the finishes. Furniture, appliances and fittings of world brands such as Bertazzoni, Gala, Legrand. - Open balconies in spacious apartments provide a panoramic view and fill the space with natural light. - The internal infrastructure includes: lobby, gym equipped with high quality equipment of the American brand Life Fitness, SPA-zone, barbecue terraces, kvorking, play spaces for children, infinity pool on the roof with breathtaking views. Location advantages The project is strategically located just minutes away from major thoroughfares such as Al Ain Road and Emirates Road. The entertainment complexes IMG World and Global Village as well as Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve can be reached within 10-15 minutes. Travel time to Dubai's central attractions, including Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is 19 to 26 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.