S1LVA Park Living by Object1

1, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 145 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 794 041 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
20 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
41 – 44
794 041 – 844 912
18 923 – 19 250
1 bedroom
73 – 98
1 361 976 – 1 466 929
14 961 – 18 555
2 bedrooms
118 – 145
1 646 084 – 2 124 347
13 948 – 14 617
Description

Natural harmony in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. S1LVA Park Living is a unique project inspired by the natural beauty of the forest. This low-rise complex offers a variety of apartment layouts — from studios to spacious 2.5-bedroom residences — each thoughtfully designed to create an atmosphere of tranquility and connection with the surrounding environment. Key features — Elegant interiors with refined details and subdued finishes, embodying the concept of comfortable and eco-friendly living. — A «smart home» system allows control of lighting, music, temperature, and security via smartphone or smartwatch, including a keyless entry feature with visit monitoring. — Premium world-class amenities: a swimming pool with a spacious terrace, gym, sports court, guest lobby, and a children’s playroom. Location advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Triangle area, at the intersection of the city’s main transport arteries — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Residents can quickly reach Dubai’s popular destinations: Dubai Miracle Garden — 9 minutes, The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes. City Centre Me’aisem is 11 minutes away, and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

On map
1, D12 Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school950 m
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Lobby

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More

