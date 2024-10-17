S1LVA Park Living by Object1

Description

Natural harmony in the heart of Jumeirah Village Triangle. S1LVA Park Living is a unique project inspired by the natural beauty of the forest. This low-rise complex offers a variety of apartment layouts — from studios to spacious 2.5-bedroom residences — each thoughtfully designed to create an atmosphere of tranquility and connection with the surrounding environment. Key features — Elegant interiors with refined details and subdued finishes, embodying the concept of comfortable and eco-friendly living. — A «smart home» system allows control of lighting, music, temperature, and security via smartphone or smartwatch, including a keyless entry feature with visit monitoring. — Premium world-class amenities: a swimming pool with a spacious terrace, gym, sports court, guest lobby, and a children’s playroom. Location advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Village Triangle area, at the intersection of the city’s main transport arteries — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Residents can quickly reach Dubai’s popular destinations: Dubai Miracle Garden — 9 minutes, The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes. City Centre Me’aisem is 11 minutes away, and Mall of the Emirates is 15 minutes away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, can be reached in 30 minutes.