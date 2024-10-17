Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesAlta V1ew Skyhomes by Object1

Alta V1ew Skyhomes by Object1

Rigel Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 66 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 312 929 $from 4 105 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Installment Period
32 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 8
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors46
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 69
312 929 – 379 509
4 681 – 5 448
2 bedrooms
108
444 093 – 515 750
4 105 – 4 736
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern architecture in the dynamic Jumeirah Village Circle area. Alta V1ew Skyhomes is a residential tower offering a new perspective on comfortable urban living. Spacious apartments with panoramic city views are ideal for families and young professionals. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a minimalist style with an emphasis on natural materials and a neutral palette. Warm wood is combined with gray and cream tones, white marble, and muted accents. All units are equipped with walk-in wardrobes, kitchen appliances by Italian brand Bertazzoni, Ramon Soler mixers, and Spanish sanitaryware by Gala. — Premium infrastructure for active leisure and relaxation: rooftop infinity pool with terrace, sand and aqua oases, outdoor crossfit, gym, tennis court, children’s play areas, and barbecue zones. — Thoughtful layout with only 11 apartments per floor ensures privacy and comfort. Location Advantages The project is located in the quiet Jumeirah Village Circle community with convenient access to major highways Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The trip to Dubai Miracle Garden takes 9 minutes, to The Walk JBR — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 22 minutes, to the theme parks Motiongate and Legoland Dubai — 25–27 minutes. Major shopping centers Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall are 15 minutes away by transport. Travel time to Dubai International Airport will be 25 minutes.

Location

On map
Rigel Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school700 m
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Object One Real Estate Development

Object One Real Estate Development

A multidisciplinary development company, part of the international structure TSZ Group, successfully realizing projects in Spain and the UAE. Decades of experience in development, construction, financing and operation allows the team to create not just buildings, but new urban landmarks that change the image of the city and the lifestyle of its residents.
More

News about project

  1. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
  2. 5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know
    5 changes in Dubai's daily life your customers need to know28.01.2025
  3. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  4. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
Item 1 of 4
CatalogMap