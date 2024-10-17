1wood Residence 2 by Object1

Description

A quiet green haven in the heart of a big city. 1wood Residence 2 is located in the popular Jumeirah Village Circle area, offering apartments with a well-thought-out concept of comfortable living for young professionals and families. The project embodies the philosophy of merging urban development with the natural aesthetics of the environment. Key Features — The apartment interiors are designed in a restrained minimalist style, using dark natural wood, floor-to-ceiling decorative panels, and moss-colored accents. The collection of lots is fully furnished. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a pool with a terrace and sun loungers, a modern gym with a crossfit zone, a clubhouse, a children's playroom, and a playground. — Nearby are picturesque walking alleys with gazebos for relaxation and original design, creating an ideal space for family leisure. Location Advantages The residence is situated in the rapidly developing JVC area with excellent transport accessibility. Thanks to exits to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, you can quickly reach all key locations in Dubai. The trip to Dubai Miracle Garden and City Centre Me’aisem will take 9 minutes. The road to Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa, and The Walk JBR will take about 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.