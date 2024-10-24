Catalog
HomeResidential complexesV1STARA HOUSE by Object1

V1STARA HOUSE by Object1

Murano Residence 4, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 75 m² to 228 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 171 142 AEDfrom 11 652 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
45%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
75 – 122
1 171 142 – 1 643 566
13 433 – 15 586
2 bedrooms
118 – 228
2 035 157 – 2 661 671
11 652 – 17 212
3 bedrooms
169 – 224
2 463 569 – 3 157 957
14 079 – 14 564
Project brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Al Furjan neighbourhood. The concept behind V1STARA HOUSE is based on Indian philosophy, embodying the principles of universal unity. Spacious, open floor plans and tranquil colours encourage not only physical but also emotional growth and prosperity for the family. V1STARA HOUSE offers the perfect balance between culture and the limitless possibilities that await beyond the horizon. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes in neutral tones with dark blue accents, private balconies, panoramic windows and Smart Home systems. - A four-level car park is provided for the convenience of residents. - Residents have access to: gym, table tennis, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, sauna, lagoon pool, cinema, games room, lounge area, barbecue terrace. Location advantages The project is located close to Al Furjan Street, which provides access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the Emirate. Ibn Battuta Mall is a 12-minute drive away, while Bluewaters Island and Dubai Marina are 15 minutes away. Jebel Ali Beach and Palm Jumeirah are 20 minutes away and Burj Al Arab is 25 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Al Furjan

Dubai
Al Furjan is a residential area with predominantly low-rise buildings. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. This neighborhood is perfect for families with children and those who prefer a sedate lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school2 km
Shop150 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

News about project

  1. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
  2. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
