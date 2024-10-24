AUREL1A Residence by Object1

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubai Sports City neighbourhood. AUREL1A Residence Clubhouse combines unique design and exceptional amenities. Carefully designed interiors with a contemporary style create an atmosphere of well-being for your comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Key features - Apartments feature clean designer finishes in muted neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace, games room, guest lobby. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main transport arteries of the city - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 8 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 13 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 17 minutes away. Dubai Downtown and Burj Khalifa are 23 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.