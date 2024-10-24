Catalog
AUREL1A Residence by Object1

AUREL1A Residence by Object1

43, Dubai Sports City Street, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Object One Real Estate Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 185 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 635 437 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
44%
Upon Handover
36%
Installment period
18 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors29
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
41 – 54
635 437 – 791 860
14 416 – 15 367
1 bedroom
72 – 81
998 758 – 1 436 530
13 797 – 17 717
2 bedrooms
116 – 185
1 600 355 – 2 542 095
13 724 – 13 783
3 bedrooms
150
2 183 006 – 2 268 065
14 520 – 15 080
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex in the Dubai Sports City neighbourhood. AUREL1A Residence Clubhouse combines unique design and exceptional amenities. Carefully designed interiors with a contemporary style create an atmosphere of well-being for your comfortable and harmonious lifestyle. Key features - Apartments feature clean designer finishes in muted neutral colours, panoramic windows and private balconies. - For the convenience and safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, yoga space, playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, cinema, barbecue terrace, games room, guest lobby. Location advantages The project is located close to one of the main transport arteries of the city - Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 8 minutes away, Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure are 13 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 17 minutes away. Dubai Downtown and Burj Khalifa are 23 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
43, Dubai Sports City Street, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

