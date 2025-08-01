Divine Residencia by Takmeel

Description

The new inspiring residential complex embodies a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. Divine Residencia is located in the bustling Dubai Studio City area, offering everything a city dweller needs. Living in these exclusive apartments grants access to impeccable service, ensuring an exceptional sense of privacy and security. The panoramic windows offer unparalleled views of the city and garden, adding touches of splendor to everyday life. Key Features — Carefully designed apartments featuring high-quality materials and professional finishing. — Specially equipped workspaces designed to enhance productivity and inspire creativity. — Functional amenities include a gym equipped with modern facilities, a children's playground, landscaped gardens, and pools for both kids and adults. Community Infrastructure Divine Residencia is situated in the prestigious and convenient family-friendly neighborhood of Dubai Studio City. Its advantageous location provides easy access to restaurants like Shvili DHM and Plovhouse, supermarkets such as Viva and Carrefour, as well as medical facilities like Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Additionally, nearby is the mesmerizing Miracle Garden, adorned with delightful floral compositions and fluttering butterflies. Location Advantages The residential complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is just an 8-minute drive away, while Dubai Sports City can be reached in the same amount of time. The popular Marina Beach is only a 20-minute drive by car. Additionally, Abu Dhabi International Airport is accessible within 31 minutes.