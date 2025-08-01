Catalog
Divine Residencia by Takmeel

Divine Residence, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Takmeel Real Estate Development
Total area
from 74 m² to 232 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 809 000 AEDfrom 8 164 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%80 900 AED
Registration of the contract
4%32360 AED
Before the completion date
30%242 700 AED
Handover
60%485 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 100
809 000 - 995 000
9 917 - 10 831
2 bedrooms
113 - 232
1 300 000 - 1 900 000
8 164 - 11 451
3 bedrooms
124 - 139
1 800 000 - 1 900 000
13 634 - 14 492

Description

The new inspiring residential complex embodies a harmonious blend of comfort and functionality. Divine Residencia is located in the bustling Dubai Studio City area, offering everything a city dweller needs. Living in these exclusive apartments grants access to impeccable service, ensuring an exceptional sense of privacy and security. The panoramic windows offer unparalleled views of the city and garden, adding touches of splendor to everyday life. Key Features — Carefully designed apartments featuring high-quality materials and professional finishing. — Specially equipped workspaces designed to enhance productivity and inspire creativity. — Functional amenities include a gym equipped with modern facilities, a children's playground, landscaped gardens, and pools for both kids and adults. Community Infrastructure Divine Residencia is situated in the prestigious and convenient family-friendly neighborhood of Dubai Studio City. Its advantageous location provides easy access to restaurants like Shvili DHM and Plovhouse, supermarkets such as Viva and Carrefour, as well as medical facilities like Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Additionally, nearby is the mesmerizing Miracle Garden, adorned with delightful floral compositions and fluttering butterflies. Location Advantages The residential complex provides convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, ensuring quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is just an 8-minute drive away, while Dubai Sports City can be reached in the same amount of time. The popular Marina Beach is only a 20-minute drive by car. Additionally, Abu Dhabi International Airport is accessible within 31 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center150 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Promenade