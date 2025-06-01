Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood that is part of the larger Dubailand area. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Blue Mart Supermarket ARJAN, Top In Town Supermarket LLC, Asas Al Madina Supermarket LLC.

Shopping center: The Promenade by Vincitore.

Restaurants: ChinaTown Restaurant, Food Park Restaurant, Thai Taste Restaurant, Burma Road Burmese & Asian Restaurant.

Educational Institutions: Australian International School DXB, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Happy Bees Early Learning Center, Miles of Smiles Nursery.

Medical clinics: Citicare Medical Center, Aster Clinic Arjan, Onyx Medical Center.





Popular attractions such as Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden are also located here.





Transportation accessibility:

The neighborhood is located at the intersection of Al Qudra Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road.





Thanks to the interchange, Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes by car.



