One by Binghatti

Skyscraper Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 56 m² to 394 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 806 249 AEDfrom 21 524 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%361 250 AED
Registration of the contract
4%72 250 AED
Before the completion date
50%903 124 AED
Handover
30%541 875 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors63
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
56 - 104
1 806 249 - 2 815 624
25 779 - 32 939
2 bedrooms
154 - 156
4 249 999 - 4 409 374
27 423 - 28 155
3 bedrooms
394
8 499 999
21 524

Description

The elegant One by Binghatti project is located in the prestigious Business Bay quarter. It offers spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The complex impresses with its innovative design and advanced architectural solutions. Key Features – The project includes spacious studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, villas and penthouses. Lots are equipped with smart home and artificial intelligence functions. – The interiors impress with luxury and attention to detail. Finishing is made with first-class materials. – Bold geometric shapes in the facade design blend harmoniously into the urban landscape. – Modern fitness centers, spa-salons, swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas and barbecue will help to diversify your daily leisure activities. – Round-the-clock security and video surveillance will ensure the peace of mind of residents. Community Infrastructure Within walking distance, you will find all the essential social infrastructure for living: Grandex, Carrefour, and Superior stores; restaurants Mama'esh, So Tasty, Tibba Mandi, Kitchen Nation; pharmacies LIFE and Al Ain Pharmacy; and Emirates Hospital Clinic. JSS Private School and GEMS Wellington Primary School are a 10-minute drive away, while Jumeirah English Speaking School is 15 minutes away by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near major highways such as E11 SZR, Al Khail Road, Al-A’amal, and Marasi Drive allows for quick access to the city's main attractions. A trip to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Bay Avenue takes 6 minutes, while Jumeirah Beach is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Sea4 km
High school2 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside