The elegant One by Binghatti project is located in the prestigious Business Bay quarter. It offers spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Canal. The complex impresses with its innovative design and advanced architectural solutions. Key Features – The project includes spacious studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, villas and penthouses. Lots are equipped with smart home and artificial intelligence functions. – The interiors impress with luxury and attention to detail. Finishing is made with first-class materials. – Bold geometric shapes in the facade design blend harmoniously into the urban landscape. – Modern fitness centers, spa-salons, swimming pool, yoga areas, recreation areas and barbecue will help to diversify your daily leisure activities. – Round-the-clock security and video surveillance will ensure the peace of mind of residents. Community Infrastructure Within walking distance, you will find all the essential social infrastructure for living: Grandex, Carrefour, and Superior stores; restaurants Mama'esh, So Tasty, Tibba Mandi, Kitchen Nation; pharmacies LIFE and Al Ain Pharmacy; and Emirates Hospital Clinic. JSS Private School and GEMS Wellington Primary School are a 10-minute drive away, while Jumeirah English Speaking School is 15 minutes away by car. Location Advantages The strategic location near major highways such as E11 SZR, Al Khail Road, Al-A’amal, and Marasi Drive allows for quick access to the city's main attractions. A trip to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Bay Avenue takes 6 minutes, while Jumeirah Beach is a 15-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 18 minutes.