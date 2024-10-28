Al Barsha is a residential neighborhood in the western part of Dubai. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Barsha Sky Grocery, Spinneys, Blackberry Grocery Supermarket, ZOOM, Adil Supermarket Al Barsha 2, New West Zone Supermarket Al Barsha 2.

Shopping centers: Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha Mall.

Restaurants: Fish Hut Restaurant, Tribes, Swiss Butter, Gharana Indian Restaurant.

Educational institutions: Dubai International Academy Al Barsha, American School of Dubai, GEMS Al Barsha National School, Smart Start Kindergarten, Nord Anglia International School Dubai.

Medical clinics: Genesis Healthcare Centre, Medcome Health Care Center, Royal Premiere Health Care, Houston Clinic Al Barsha, Aster Clinic.





Ski Dubai skiing complex and Miracle Garden botanical garden are the special features of the area.





Transportation Accessibility:

The neighborhood is located between two major highways — Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, and Al Khalil Road runs along the area.





Public transportation is provided by two metro stations, Mall of the Emirates and Mashreq, as well as regular bus services.





Dubai International Airport (DXB) can be reached in 40 minutes by car.