Binghatti Amberhall

Mohammed Hassan Building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 36 m² to 184 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 745 000 AEDfrom 12 357 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
36 – 37
745 000 – 754 000
20 139 – 20 467
1 bedroom
65 – 141
1 061 000 – 1 910 000
13 530 – 16 078
2 bedrooms
117 – 184
1 601 000 – 2 277 000
12 357 – 13 613

Description

Premium residential complex in the family community of Jumeirah Village Circle. Binghatti Amberhall blends harmoniously into the urban landscape with its laconic facade design. Stylish interiors and functional layouts create spaces for comfortable and measured living surrounded by modern architecture and nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in light beige tones with dark green color accents, built-in appliances and storage systems, balconies and panoramic windows. - Residents have access to gym, jogging track, yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, guest lobby and more. Location advantages The project has access to major highways Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Circle Mall will take 8 minutes to reach and Dubai Butterfly Garden will take 13 minutes to reach. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 22 minutes from IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park and 25 minutes from Palm Jumeirah. Dubai International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

On map
Mohammed Hassan Building, JVC District 13, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

