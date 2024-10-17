Description

Luxury residential towers in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay neighbourhood. The sleek silhouette of Binghatti Skyrise blends seamlessly into the cityscape, and the carefully crafted impeccable interiors are designed to ease the mind and rest the soul. It's not just a place to live, it's a retreat from your daily routine. Key features - Apartments with quality designer finishes in natural colours. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all lots. - On-site amenities include a gym, jogging tracks, tennis court, basketball court, golf course, beach for residents, infinity pool, landscaped gardens. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road, which connects to the main traffic highways of the city. Due to the favourable location, it will take 5 minutes to reach such popular locations as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera, 2 minutes to Business Bay Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Canal, and 10 minutes to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.