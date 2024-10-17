Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesBinghatti Skyrise

Binghatti Skyrise

Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 39 m² to 184 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 212 000 AEDfrom 23 893 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors52
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39 – 44
1 212 000 – 1 488 000
30 895 – 33 612
1 bedroom
77 – 94
2 115 000 – 2 519 000
26 533 – 27 411
3 bedrooms
184
4 420 000 – 4 431 000
23 893 – 23 953
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential towers in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay neighbourhood. The sleek silhouette of Binghatti Skyrise blends seamlessly into the cityscape, and the carefully crafted impeccable interiors are designed to ease the mind and rest the soul. It's not just a place to live, it's a retreat from your daily routine. Key features - Apartments with quality designer finishes in natural colours. Panoramic windows, high ceilings and balconies in all lots. - On-site amenities include a gym, jogging tracks, tennis court, basketball court, golf course, beach for residents, infinity pool, landscaped gardens. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road, which connects to the main traffic highways of the city. Due to the favourable location, it will take 5 minutes to reach such popular locations as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera, 2 minutes to Business Bay Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Canal, and 10 minutes to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center400 m
Airport19 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

  1. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
  2. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
  3. Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments
    Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments04.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap