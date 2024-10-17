Description

Exquisite residential tower in the Al Jaddaf district. The elegant architecture, glass facades, and open structure of the upper level of the Binghatti Moonlight residential complex create a striking silhouette that sets the building apart from the urban landscape. It is a unique combination of light, form, and refined design. Key features - Apartments with eco-friendly finishes in pastel colors, built-in appliances, a smart home system, panoramic windows, and balconies. - For the safety of residents, the complex is under 24-hour video surveillance using AI technology. - Residents have access to gym, rooftop infinity pool, lounge areas, pet walking area, office space, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with excellent transport accessibility. It takes just 2 minutes to reach Al Khail Road. The popular Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Opera are just a 5-minute drive away. The Dubai Design District, Meydan Racecourse, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Frame are 8-10 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 10 minutes.