Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti

About project

The project, implemented in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and UnlimBothatti, is an exclusive 351-meter tower that offers unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the surrounding urban landscape. Inspired by innovation, the residential complex will become a new symbol of architectural grandeur and design mastery in the heart of Dubai. It is not just a place to live but a combination of luxury, innovation, and sustainable development in one of the most captivating cities in the world. Key project features - Unique architecture, inspired by the "Sensual Purity" philosophy of Mercedes-Benz, combines innovation and aesthetics. The iconic design transforms the skyscraper into an outstanding element of the urban landscape with distinctive features. - Diverse residential spaces with spacious interiors and panoramic windows offer breathtaking views and embody luxury and style. The implementation of smart control systems in the apartments will provide an additional level of comfort. - The complex is equipped with premium amenities, including multiple pools, including an infinity pool on the rooftop, a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa facilities, and luxury public areas for work and leisure. - The management company offers concierge services, personal chef services, cleaning services, and valet parking. - The use of advanced technologies, including solar panels for electric car charging, underscores the commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainable development. Community infrastructure Located in the bustling heart of Dubai, this project is just minutes away from the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera. The location is rich in trendy bars and restaurants, spa salons, and shops. Additionally, the area features schools, parks, entertainment centers, and everything necessary for living in a modern metropolis. Location advantages Access to the city's main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road, provides easy access to all parts of the metropolis. The Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina is reachable within 20-25 minutes.