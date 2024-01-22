UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti

Mercedes-Benz Places by Binghatti

20, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 171 m² to 647 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 5
Start price10 299 999 AED
from 10 299 999 AED
from 60 052 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%2 060 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%412000 AED
Before the completion date
50%5 150 000 AED
Handover
30%3 090 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors74
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 10 299 999 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center850 m
Metro station2 km
Airport16 km

The project, implemented in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and UnlimBothatti, is an exclusive 351-meter tower that offers unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the surrounding urban landscape. Inspired by innovation, the residential complex will become a new symbol of architectural grandeur and design mastery in the heart of Dubai. It is not just a place to live but a combination of luxury, innovation, and sustainable development in one of the most captivating cities in the world. Key project features - Unique architecture, inspired by the "Sensual Purity" philosophy of Mercedes-Benz, combines innovation and aesthetics. The iconic design transforms the skyscraper into an outstanding element of the urban landscape with distinctive features. - Diverse residential spaces with spacious interiors and panoramic windows offer breathtaking views and embody luxury and style. The implementation of smart control systems in the apartments will provide an additional level of comfort. - The complex is equipped with premium amenities, including multiple pools, including an infinity pool on the rooftop, a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa facilities, and luxury public areas for work and leisure. - The management company offers concierge services, personal chef services, cleaning services, and valet parking. - The use of advanced technologies, including solar panels for electric car charging, underscores the commitment to eco-friendliness and sustainable development. Community infrastructure Located in the bustling heart of Dubai, this project is just minutes away from the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera. The location is rich in trendy bars and restaurants, spa salons, and shops. Additionally, the area features schools, parks, entertainment centers, and everything necessary for living in a modern metropolis. Location advantages Access to the city's main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road, provides easy access to all parts of the metropolis. The Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina is reachable within 20-25 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
171 - 240
10 299 999 - 16 499 999
60 052 - 68 673
3 bedrooms
256 - 303
19 999 999 - 25 099 999
77 937 - 82 768
4 bedrooms
372 - 372
36 299 999 - 36 799 999
97 422 - 98 758

Infrastructure

