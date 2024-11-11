Elite by Binghatti

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Production City. The glass and steel architectural elements of Binghatti Elite clubhouse flawlessly combine contemporary design with timeless appeal. Elegant interiors and functional layouts offer a high level of sophisticated and comfortable living. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral soft colors, panoramic windows, private balconies, Smart Home system and built-in appliances. - Residents have access to: gym, treadmills, basketball court, separate pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, lounge area. Location advantages Due to its location near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, you can reach Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall in 8 minutes, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in 10 minutes, Burj Al Arab and Expo City Dubai in 15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.