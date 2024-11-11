Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesElite by Binghatti

Elite by Binghatti

16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 7
1 / 7
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 33 m² to 60 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 675 000 AEDfrom 16 047 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors31
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33
675 000
20 018
1 bedroom
60
975 000
16 047
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex in Dubai Production City. The glass and steel architectural elements of Binghatti Elite clubhouse flawlessly combine contemporary design with timeless appeal. Elegant interiors and functional layouts offer a high level of sophisticated and comfortable living. Key features - Apartments are finished with quality materials in neutral soft colors, panoramic windows, private balconies, Smart Home system and built-in appliances. - Residents have access to: gym, treadmills, basketball court, separate pools for adults and children, Jacuzzi, lounge area. Location advantages Due to its location near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, you can reach Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall in 8 minutes, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah in 10 minutes, Burj Al Arab and Expo City Dubai in 15 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

On map
16/1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school650 m
Shop1 km
Medical center300 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
  2. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
  3. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
  4. Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments
    Top 5 factors that surprise Russian investors in Dubai apartments04.10.2024
Item 1 of 4
CatalogMap