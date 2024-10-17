Description

Oasis of calm amid the hustle and bustle of Dubai Science Park. The Binghatti Hillside residential complex combines style, technology, and architectural expressiveness. Smooth lines, geometric shapes, and soft elegance create a space filled with life balance. This is a place for those who appreciate aesthetics and a conscious approach to everyday life. Key features - Bright interiors with wood and porcelain tile finishes, brass elements and mirror accents, built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residence owners can take advantage of the services of Masaken Luxury, which provides a full range of property management services. - Residents have access to gym, basketball court, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages Due to access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Umm Suqeim Road, you can easily reach any point in the city. The drive to Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden takes 4 to 6 minutes, while Dubai Hills Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and the popular Burj Al Arab location are 15 minutes away. The trip to IMG World of Adventure amusement park takes 16 minutes, and to Global Village, 18 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.