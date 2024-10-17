Catalog
Binghatti Hillside

Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 33 m² to 136 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 210 997 $from 2 841 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
33 – 38
210 997 – 227 605
5 892 – 6 334
1 bedroom
76 – 136
343 041 – 386 602
2 841 – 4 508

Description

Oasis of calm amid the hustle and bustle of Dubai Science Park. The Binghatti Hillside residential complex combines style, technology, and architectural expressiveness. Smooth lines, geometric shapes, and soft elegance create a space filled with life balance. This is a place for those who appreciate aesthetics and a conscious approach to everyday life. Key features - Bright interiors with wood and porcelain tile finishes, brass elements and mirror accents, built-in appliances, storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residence owners can take advantage of the services of Masaken Luxury, which provides a full range of property management services. - Residents have access to gym, basketball court, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge areas, and more. Location advantages Due to access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Umm Suqeim Road, you can easily reach any point in the city. The drive to Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden takes 4 to 6 minutes, while Dubai Hills Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and the popular Burj Al Arab location are 15 minutes away. The trip to IMG World of Adventure amusement park takes 16 minutes, and to Global Village, 18 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

High school350 m
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

