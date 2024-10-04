Catalog
Binghatti Aquarise

Binghatti Aquarise

Oxford Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 40 m² to 269 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
Start price: from 1 099 999 AED, from 14 455 AED/m²

Payment plan

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors32
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
40 – 51
1 099 999 – 1 496 999
27 228 – 28 866
1 bedroom
66 – 97
1 899 999 – 2 499 999
25 683 – 28 653
2 bedrooms
90 – 269
2 749 999 – 3 899 999
14 455 – 30 223
Project brochure, Plans catalog

Description

Luxury apartment complex in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay. Aquarise's wave-like silhouette and glass façade reflect the changing palette of the Dubai sky, transforming the building into a dynamic installation of light and form. Here, architecture becomes art, and every element is thoughtfully designed in the pursuit of harmonious living. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural premium materials in a soft color palette. - Spacious terraces unite indoor and outdoor space, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views of the city. - Residents have access to: swimming pool with recreation area, fully equipped fitness center, lounge area, guest lobby, artificial beach, jogging track, playground for children, rooftop garden, padel tennis and basketball courts, etc. - Sustainable materials and energy efficient solutions reflect the developer's commitment to responsible construction. Location advantages The prime location in the center of the city and close to the major Al Khail highway makes it easy to reach any part of the city. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations and the Dubai Opera are only a 5-minute drive away. Museum of the Future is 12 minutes' drive away, Jumeirah Beach is 15 minutes' drive away and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is 16 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.

Location

On map
Oxford Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school2 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

CatalogMap