Binghatti Aquarise

Luxury apartment complex in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay. Aquarise's wave-like silhouette and glass façade reflect the changing palette of the Dubai sky, transforming the building into a dynamic installation of light and form. Here, architecture becomes art, and every element is thoughtfully designed in the pursuit of harmonious living. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural premium materials in a soft color palette. - Spacious terraces unite indoor and outdoor space, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views of the city. - Residents have access to: swimming pool with recreation area, fully equipped fitness center, lounge area, guest lobby, artificial beach, jogging track, playground for children, rooftop garden, padel tennis and basketball courts, etc. - Sustainable materials and energy efficient solutions reflect the developer's commitment to responsible construction. Location advantages The prime location in the center of the city and close to the major Al Khail highway makes it easy to reach any part of the city. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations and the Dubai Opera are only a 5-minute drive away. Museum of the Future is 12 minutes' drive away, Jumeirah Beach is 15 minutes' drive away and Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club is 16 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is within 20 minutes' drive.