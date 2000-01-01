Catalog
Binghatti Ghost

Binghatti Gateway, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 32 m² to 227 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 944 444 AEDfrom 14 644 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
32 – 66
944 444 – 1 221 875
18 413 – 29 204
1 bedroom
81 – 85
1 583 124 – 1 636 249
19 203 – 19 518
2 bedrooms
131 – 140
2 688 124
19 180 – 20 476
3 bedrooms
176 – 227
3 272 499 – 3 336 249
14 644 – 18 510

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. Binghatti Ghost's harmonious architecture, unique location and world-class service create a unique atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Experience sophistication and tranquillity within walking distance to the attractions of the big city. Key features - All apartments are finished in light natural colours in a classic style. - Panoramic windows and high ceilings provide an abundance of natural light and airy living space. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a high-tech system ‘Smart House’. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the largest neighbourhoods in Dubai. The community has a very developed transport system, which makes it easy to get to any point of the city. There is everything you need for comfortable living: entertainment and shopping centres, restaurants and cafes. Social infrastructure facilities are also available: kindergartens, schools, hospitals, medical clinics. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main motorways AL Khalil Road. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and Meydan Racecourse will take 17 minutes to reach, Dubai Mall - 15 minutes, Dubai Frame - 9 minutes. Museum of the Future is 14 minutes away and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 4 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Binghatti Gateway, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport7 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More
