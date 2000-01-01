Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Binghatti Hills

Binghatti Hills

2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 42 m² to 390 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 004 705 AEDfrom 10 402 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%200 941 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40 188 AED
Before the completion date
50%502 352 AED
Post-Handover
30%301 412 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors46
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
42 - 67
1 004 705 - 1 210 587
17 939 - 23 561
1 bedroom
69 - 284
1 468 293 - 3 117 773
10 969 - 21 059
2 bedrooms
125 - 390
2 858 822 - 4 058 822
10 402 - 22 864

Description

Futuristic forms bathed in the glow of city lights. Futuristic forms in the dazzling glow of big city lights. The exclusive Binghatti Hills residential development at Dubai Science Park is a symbol of luxury and aesthetics, where serenity and functionality are intertwined. Its proximity to the urban centre is perfectly complemented by the coziness of country living and a comfortable community. Key Features — The clubhouse is equipped with premium world-class amenities: amphitheatre, artificial swimming lake, zen gardens, parkland, gymnasiums, padel court, soccer courts, spa. — Thanks to a clever layout, the terraces of Binghatti Hills offer panoramic views of Al Barsha South, a neighbourhood full of green landscapes and urban architectural masterpieces. Several floors showcase lots with private pools and Jacuzzis. — Soft lines of emerald hills, natural motifs and natural colours permeate the design of common spaces and apartments. Interior finishes are in cream, linen and honey tones with light woods. Community Infrastructure Dubai Science Park is a rapidly growing community with a supportive environment for technical and life sciences professionals, business development and innovation. The area is home to Safa Community School, Brighton College and Gems Founders School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and My City Centre Al Barsha shopping mall. Binghatti Hills Tower is surrounded by attractions and parks such as Dubai Butterfly Garden, Dubai Miracle Garden and Al Barsha lake. Location advantages Exits on Um Suqeim Road and E311 MBZ Road make transport links as convenient as possible. Dubai Sports City and Trump International Golf Club are 8 minutes away, Al Barsha Mall is 15 minutes away and the popular Palm Jumeirah beaches are 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace