Flare by Binghatti

The poetry of glass and steel on the horizon of the metropolis. The Flare project embodies the concept of a luxurious lifestyle, offering a variety of residences in a dynamic area of Dubai. Key Features — Exquisite apartment finishes: oak panels, Atalia tiles, travertine porcelain, and matte-finish brass create a refined palette of colors and textures. — Spacious layouts with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows and private pools for exclusive units. — Well-developed infrastructure includes an artificial beach, lobby, modern gym, running track, padel court, landscaped recreation area, children’s playground, swimming pool, and retail boutiques. Location Advantages The complex is located in the actively developing community of Jumeirah Village Triangle with convenient access to key destinations. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai can be reached in 10–12 minutes. A trip to Expo City Dubai, the famous Burj Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach will take 15–20 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 22 minutes.