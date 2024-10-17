Catalog
Flare by Binghatti

Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 35 m² to 233 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 226 060 $from 2 856 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 58
226 060 – 251 677
4 318 – 6 357
1 bedroom
72 – 90
339 090 – 377 912
4 199 – 4 659
2 bedrooms
138 – 219
499 921 – 628 004
2 856 – 3 622
3 bedrooms
144 – 233
726 245 – 805 472
3 446 – 5 033
Description

The poetry of glass and steel on the horizon of the metropolis. The Flare project embodies the concept of a luxurious lifestyle, offering a variety of residences in a dynamic area of Dubai. Key Features — Exquisite apartment finishes: oak panels, Atalia tiles, travertine porcelain, and matte-finish brass create a refined palette of colors and textures. — Spacious layouts with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows and private pools for exclusive units. — Well-developed infrastructure includes an artificial beach, lobby, modern gym, running track, padel court, landscaped recreation area, children’s playground, swimming pool, and retail boutiques. Location Advantages The complex is located in the actively developing community of Jumeirah Village Triangle with convenient access to key destinations. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Ain Dubai can be reached in 10–12 minutes. A trip to Expo City Dubai, the famous Burj Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach will take 15–20 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will last 22 minutes.

Location

On map
Maya 5 Residence, District JVT 1, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

