Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 11
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 189 m² to 640 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 4
Start price19 090 000 AED
from 19 090 000 AED
from 58 080 AED/m²
Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Ceiling height4.2 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 19 090 000 AED
Building height200 m
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center300 m
Sea5 km

About project

The first real estate project by the French brand Bugatti, showcasing the art of living. Here, you can wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shoreline and relax on a terrace with breathtaking views of a private beach.

The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Most units come with a private pool on the terrace, offering views of downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Canal. Some penthouses are equipped with a staff room, office, game room, gym, cinema, and car elevator. A fully automated "Smart Home" system allows residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a beach, gym, lounge, pool, and SPA salon. Premium services such as concierge, valet, chauffeur, butler, maid, bodyguard, and private chef are available. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Spinneys and FMART SUPERMARKET, Streaks Salon Business Bay, Excellency Center, Oneera Cafe Business Bay, Basko Dubai, and Otantik Business Bay. Near the main attractions Within a 5-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. The popular Downtown Dubai district is located 10 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is characterized by sleek contours and smooth lines. The facade opens up new perspectives from all sides, creating an incredible sense of flow and movement. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
189 - 420
19 090 000 - 28 800 000
58 080 - 108 957
3 bedrooms
354 - 570
36 600 000 - 39 200 000
66 941 - 110 455
4 bedrooms
610 - 640
52 000 000 - 62 000 000
81 196 - 101 570

Infrastructure

