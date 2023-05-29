Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Most units come with a private pool on the terrace, offering views of downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Canal. Some penthouses are equipped with a staff room, office, game room, gym, cinema, and car elevator. A fully automated "Smart Home" system allows residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a beach, gym, lounge, pool, and SPA salon. Premium services such as concierge, valet, chauffeur, butler, maid, bodyguard, and private chef are available. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Spinneys and FMART SUPERMARKET, Streaks Salon Business Bay, Excellency Center, Oneera Cafe Business Bay, Basko Dubai, and Otantik Business Bay. Near the main attractions Within a 5-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. The popular Downtown Dubai district is located 10 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is characterized by sleek contours and smooth lines. The facade opens up new perspectives from all sides, creating an incredible sense of flow and movement. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

