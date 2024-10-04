Catalog
Binghatti Ivory

Binghatti Ivory

Al Waleed Garden 2, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 42 m² to 135 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 945 624 AEDfrom 18 095 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
42 – 43
945 624 – 1 062 499
22 339 – 24 175
1 bedroom
69 – 85
1 381 249 – 1 689 374
19 746 – 19 766
2 bedrooms
117 – 135
2 231 249 – 2 454 374
18 095 – 19 067

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. The architectural elements of Binghatti Ivory remind of travelling and discoveries, while the modern façade, made of durable materials, is a symbol of stylish living. The walls of the apartment complex embody an atmosphere of grace and the eternal pursuit of perfection. Key features - The design finish of the apartments is in light natural colours. Built-in appliances, panoramic windows and balconies in all living spaces. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the biggest neighbourhoods in Dubai. A well-developed transport network makes it easy to move between different locations in the city. The community has shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes, parks. There are also social infrastructure facilities: schools, kindergartens, medical clinics. Location advantages The project is located near the Al Khalil Road motorway, which allows you to reach such popular attractions as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera in just 5 minutes, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame in 6 minutes. Meydan Racecourse and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 10 minutes away.

Location

On map
Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop170 m
Medical center270 m
Airport8 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

