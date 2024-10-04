Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jaddaf. The architectural elements of Binghatti Ivory remind of travelling and discoveries, while the modern façade, made of durable materials, is a symbol of stylish living. The walls of the apartment complex embody an atmosphere of grace and the eternal pursuit of perfection. Key features - The design finish of the apartments is in light natural colours. Built-in appliances, panoramic windows and balconies in all living spaces. - For the safety of residents, each lot is equipped with a ‘Smart Home’ system. - Residents have access to: gym, mini golf course, separate swimming pools for adults and children, lounge area. Community infrastructure Al Jaddaf is one of the biggest neighbourhoods in Dubai. A well-developed transport network makes it easy to move between different locations in the city. The community has shopping and entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes, parks. There are also social infrastructure facilities: schools, kindergartens, medical clinics. Location advantages The project is located near the Al Khalil Road motorway, which allows you to reach such popular attractions as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera in just 5 minutes, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame in 6 minutes. Meydan Racecourse and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 10 minutes away.