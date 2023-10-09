UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 303 m² to 2080 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 7
Start price8 340 000 AED
from 8 340 000 AED
from 27 312 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%333600 AED
Before the completion date
60%5 004 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%3 336 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors100
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 8 340 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
Shop1 km
Medical center9 km
Sea9 km

About project

New luxurious project in collaboration with a famous jewelry brand in the business hub of Business Bay. An exclusive collection of apartments and penthouses inspired by the philosophy of Jacob & Co for true luxury connoisseurs.

The residential complex is designed for 2-3 bedroom apartments as well as 4-7 bedroom penthouses with designer finishes in three styles: Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin, and Astronomia. Penthouse layouts include a staff room, an infinity pool, an office, a gym, a sauna and a steam room, a cinema and a massage room. Architects have specially designed interior details for Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, which will become the true gem of the project. The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes, including landscaped pools, SPA centers, event halls, gymnasiums and childcare centers. Residents also have access to a concierge service with the ability to order personal drivers, nannies, chefs, or security guards. The main attractions of the city, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road, which provides quick access to the most sought-after locations in the city. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District, and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is a 10-minute drive away. The location among greenery allows for enjoying solitude while also benefiting from the amenities of a major metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's architecture is inspired by the company's best jewelry pieces, which is reflected in every detail. The building's exterior resembles a watch mechanism adorned with precious stones and a crown on top. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
305 - 306
8 340 000 - 9 760 000
27 312 - 31 962
3 bedrooms
303 - 303
13 999 999 - 15 279 999
46 171 - 50 392

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14

Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences

News about project

  1. In 2040 Dubai is planned to be divided into zones!
    In 2040 Dubai is planned to be divided into zones!18.10.2023
  2. The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!
    The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!09.10.2023
Item 1 of 2