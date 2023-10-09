The residential complex is designed for 2-3 bedroom apartments as well as 4-7 bedroom penthouses with designer finishes in three styles: Billionaire, Fleurs De Jardin, and Astronomia. Penthouse layouts include a staff room, an infinity pool, an office, a gym, a sauna and a steam room, a cinema and a massage room. Architects have specially designed interior details for Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, which will become the true gem of the project. The residential complex aims to provide the highest standard of living in Dubai. Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes, including landscaped pools, SPA centers, event halls, gymnasiums and childcare centers. Residents also have access to a concierge service with the ability to order personal drivers, nannies, chefs, or security guards. The main attractions of the city, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, and Dubai Opera, can be reached in 10-15 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road, which provides quick access to the most sought-after locations in the city. Downtown Dubai, Dubai Design District, and Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is a 10-minute drive away. The location among greenery allows for enjoying solitude while also benefiting from the amenities of a major metropolis. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's architecture is inspired by the company's best jewelry pieces, which is reflected in every detail. The building's exterior resembles a watch mechanism adorned with precious stones and a crown on top. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

