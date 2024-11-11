Catalog
Ruby by Binghatti

Ruby by Binghatti

5, 7 Street, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 33 m² to 182 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 739 000 AEDfrom 13 216 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
33 – 38
739 000 – 819 000
21 323 – 22 001
1 bedroom
57 – 76
1 058 000 – 1 212 000
15 854 – 18 276
2 bedrooms
107 – 160
1 870 000 – 2 125 000
13 216 – 17 339
3 bedrooms
182
2 657 000
14 594
Project brochure

Description

Premium residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The exquisite architecture of the Ruby Clubhouse blends seamlessly into the cityscape and creates an atmosphere of understated luxury. The elegant interiors are characterised by minimalist design and functional layouts. Key features - The apartments are finished in pastel neutral tones with ruby colour accents. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the house will be flooded with natural light. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging track, separate pools for children and adults, playground, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Hessa Street Highway. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are 16 minutes away. Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
5, 7 Street, District JVC 16, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school600 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

Developer

Binghatti Holding LTD

Binghatti Holding LTD

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

CatalogMap