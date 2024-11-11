Ruby by Binghatti

Description

Premium residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The exquisite architecture of the Ruby Clubhouse blends seamlessly into the cityscape and creates an atmosphere of understated luxury. The elegant interiors are characterised by minimalist design and functional layouts. Key features - The apartments are finished in pastel neutral tones with ruby colour accents. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies, the house will be flooded with natural light. - Residents will have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging track, separate pools for children and adults, playground, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Hessa Street Highway. Circle Mall is 4 minutes away, Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are 16 minutes away. Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.