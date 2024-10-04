Description

Oasis of understated luxury in Al Jaddaf. A unique façade of Binghatti Starlight inspired by the beauty of the starry sky and elegant interiors create an atmosphere of exceptional comfort. Enjoy breathtaking views of the city from your private 'galaxy'. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light neutral tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, swimming pool, lounge area, lobby for guests and others. Location advantages The Al Khalil Road exit provides easy access to key locations of the city. Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve is a 6-minute drive away, while Za'beel Palace, the residence of the UAE's ruling family, is an 8-minute drive away. Popular attractions Dubai Frame and Burj Khalifa are 11 minutes and 16 minutes away respectively. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.