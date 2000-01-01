Catalog
Vitality by Segrex

Tuscan Residence Arezzo 2, Damac Tuscan Residences, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Segrex Development
Total area
from 35 m² to 174 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 646 380 AEDfrom 7 212 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%32 319 AED
Registration of the contract
4%25 855 AED
Before the completion date
45%290 871 AED
Handover
50%323 190 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Ceiling height3.8 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
35 - 41
646 380 - 675 380
13 811 - 16 743
1 bedroom
61 - 95
875 000 - 1 090 740
11 369 - 13 278
2 bedrooms
100
1 270 725
12 760

Description

Timeless classics framed by the modernity of contemporary design. The Vitality apartment complex in the prestigious JVC neighbourhood is a bastion of tranquility in the heart of Dubai. It is a combination of architectural sophistication and innovative technology, brought to life with attention to every detail. Key Features — Spaces for the comfort of everyday living within the residential complex. A coffee shop, bakery, restaurant and grocery shop will be located on the ground floor. For work and leisure: co-working, meeting space, swimming pool, gym, courtyard with fountains, green spaces, yoga studio. — Unique layouts for privacy and socialising: penthouses with private roof garden, studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with balconies to the courtyard or overlooking the park scenery. The lots are fully furnished. — The soft geometry of Vitality's façade is reminiscent of sparkling sea waves. The interiors are finished in subtle bronze, wood and grass tones. — The ‘smart concierge’ system will switch on the lights, select the air temperature and open the front door to alert guests. Community Infrastructure JVC is an ever-evolving self-contained community where one can enjoy a relaxed pace of life and quick access to Dubai's extensive infrastructure. Kindergartens and schools JSS International School, Mannamkuzhi House, Erudio Early Childhood Centre are within 3-5 minutes from the location. Carewell Clinics Medical Centre is 2 minutes away. JVC Community Park, Gadaf Park and JVC District 10 Park can be reached in 4 minutes. Location advantages Thanks to Vitality's location near the main motorways Al Khail Rd, SMBZ Rd, it takes 10-20 minutes to reach the key areas of Dubai: Dubailand, Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai. Business centres, entertainment and attractions of The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Sports City will take 10-15 minutes to reach. Al-Maktoum Airport is 30 minutes away.

Infrastructure

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
High school1 km
Shop10 m
Medical center280 m
Airport35 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe