Vitality by Segrex

Description

Timeless classics framed by the modernity of contemporary design. The Vitality apartment complex in the prestigious JVC neighbourhood is a bastion of tranquility in the heart of Dubai. It is a combination of architectural sophistication and innovative technology, brought to life with attention to every detail. Key Features — Spaces for the comfort of everyday living within the residential complex. A coffee shop, bakery, restaurant and grocery shop will be located on the ground floor. For work and leisure: co-working, meeting space, swimming pool, gym, courtyard with fountains, green spaces, yoga studio. — Unique layouts for privacy and socialising: penthouses with private roof garden, studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with balconies to the courtyard or overlooking the park scenery. The lots are fully furnished. — The soft geometry of Vitality's façade is reminiscent of sparkling sea waves. The interiors are finished in subtle bronze, wood and grass tones. — The ‘smart concierge’ system will switch on the lights, select the air temperature and open the front door to alert guests. Community Infrastructure JVC is an ever-evolving self-contained community where one can enjoy a relaxed pace of life and quick access to Dubai's extensive infrastructure. Kindergartens and schools JSS International School, Mannamkuzhi House, Erudio Early Childhood Centre are within 3-5 minutes from the location. Carewell Clinics Medical Centre is 2 minutes away. JVC Community Park, Gadaf Park and JVC District 10 Park can be reached in 4 minutes. Location advantages Thanks to Vitality's location near the main motorways Al Khail Rd, SMBZ Rd, it takes 10-20 minutes to reach the key areas of Dubai: Dubailand, Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai. Business centres, entertainment and attractions of The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Sports City will take 10-15 minutes to reach. Al-Maktoum Airport is 30 minutes away.