Galaxy by Binghatti

50, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 54 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price1 019 999 AED
from 1 019 999 AED
from 14 487 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%204 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40800 AED
Before the completion date
50%510 000 AED
Handover
30%306 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 019 999 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
54 - 111
1 019 999 - 1 614 999
14 487 - 18 577

Description

The elegant Binghatti Galaxy project turns a new page in Dubai's architectural history, showcasing a unique blend of innovative design and functionality. It features residences ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. The interiors harmoniously combine beauty and convenience, creating an exceptional living space distinguished by meticulous attention to detail and a high comfort level. Key Features – Finished with high-quality natural materials such as glass, wood, metal, and various types of marble. – Emphasizes eco-friendliness with advanced technologies and solutions to minimize environmental impact. – A low-rise structure comprising a basement, ground floor, four residential floors, and a roof, offering residents a private and tranquil atmosphere amidst urban bustle. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is known for its low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, featuring parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, educational institutions like JSS International School, and shopping at Circle Mall JVC, with supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages Conveniently connected to the city via main highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina and Dubai Miracle Garden are a 15-20 minute drive away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe