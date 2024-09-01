Galaxy by Binghatti

Description

The elegant Binghatti Galaxy project turns a new page in Dubai's architectural history, showcasing a unique blend of innovative design and functionality. It features residences ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments. The interiors harmoniously combine beauty and convenience, creating an exceptional living space distinguished by meticulous attention to detail and a high comfort level. Key Features – Finished with high-quality natural materials such as glass, wood, metal, and various types of marble. – Emphasizes eco-friendliness with advanced technologies and solutions to minimize environmental impact. – A low-rise structure comprising a basement, ground floor, four residential floors, and a roof, offering residents a private and tranquil atmosphere amidst urban bustle. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is known for its low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, featuring parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, educational institutions like JSS International School, and shopping at Circle Mall JVC, with supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages Conveniently connected to the city via main highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina and Dubai Miracle Garden are a 15-20 minute drive away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.