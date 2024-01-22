UAE
Altitude de Grisogono

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 39 m² to 384 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 183 000 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%236 600 AED
Registration of the contract
4%47320 AED
Before the completion date
50%591 500 AED
Handover
30%354 900 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2027
Number of floors43
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 183 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Airport15 km

Located in the dynamic area along the Dubai Canal, the complex offers a perfect blend of urban activity and exclusive privacy, creating a unique living space. Blending the best architectural solutions and advanced technologies, Altitude de Grisogono provides the highest level of comfort and breathtaking city views. Key project features - Impressive design from the Swiss brand De Grisogono inspired by the precious opal gemstone as a symbol of hope and happiness. - The complex features apartments with premium finishes and high-quality appliances. The interiors are characterized by neutral tones and thoughtful natural lighting. - Various amenities are carefully planned within the premises, including a fitness center, infinity pool, spa facilities, boutiques, restaurants, and relaxation areas. Community infrastructure Business Bay stands out with its mixed development, where apartments are adjacent to modern office buildings. The area hosts several nurseries, City School Holdings International and Dubai International School, medical clinics such as Emirates Hospital Clinic, and a multitude of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to the Dubai Canal, Altitude offers the convenience of both land and water transportation. For example, a water taxi provides quick access to Jumeirah Beach. Easy access to Al Khail Road allows seamless travel to any part of the city and its main attractions: Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes. The Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away from the complex.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
39 - 43
1 183 000 - 1 427 000
30 033 - 33 033
1 bedroom
72 - 108
1 929 000 - 2 718 000
24 963 - 26 757
2 bedrooms
115 - 384
3 297 000 - 9 927 000
25 804 - 28 482
3 bedrooms
187 - 189
6 275 000 - 6 444 000
33 537 - 34 068

Infrastructure

