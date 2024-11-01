UAE
Cordoba at Bloom Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, MZ12
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperBloom Properties
Total areafrom 429 m² to 514 m²
Bedroomsfrom 5 to 6
Start price6 154 181 AED
from 6 154 181 AED
from 13 237 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%615 418 AED
Registration of the contract
2%123084 AED
Before the completion date
20%1 230 836 AED
Handover
40%2 461 672 AED
Post-Handover
30%1 846 254 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 6 154 181 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Tennis court
Additionally
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school2 km
Shop5 km
Medical center2 km

About project

The first phase of the Bloom Living project, named after the Andalusian city, introduces a fully integrated community reflecting Mediterranean style. The complex showcases an exclusive collection of 2-3 bedroom townhouses and 3-6 bedroom villas arranged along alleys. The two-level villas come with a 2-car garage, garden, and backyard patio. The architecture draws inspiration from the hills of southern Spain, where culture has embodied innovation and aesthetics for millennia.

Nestled around a picturesque lake, the complex boasts shaded pathways. Within the complex, you'll find special parks for pets, pools, a beach club, wellness and sports clubs, tennis courts, an agro park, yoga area, jogging tracks, and children's playgrounds. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Virginia International Private School and Al Watan School, medical centers like Retaj Medical Center and Royal Medical Center, the Mrsak Baqala store and Alnokhba Medical Center Pharmacy. High-quality finish Elegant design and intricate details permeate the entire house: beautiful floors, large windows that allow sunlight and create open spaces, granite countertops in the kitchen. All spacious bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and the bathroom is adorned with marble. Functional layouts The layouts include a well-equipped kitchen, walk-in closet, and built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, as well as a staff room. For owners of 4-6 bedroom villas, a driver's room is provided on the ground floor. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
429 - 429
6 154 181 - 6 614 948
14 341 - 15 415
6 bedrooms
514 - 514
6 814 104 - 7 620 355
13 237 - 14 803

Infrastructure

