Cordoba at Bloom Living

Nestled around a picturesque lake, the complex boasts shaded pathways. Within the complex, you'll find special parks for pets, pools, a beach club, wellness and sports clubs, tennis courts, an agro park, yoga area, jogging tracks, and children's playgrounds. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Virginia International Private School and Al Watan School, medical centers like Retaj Medical Center and Royal Medical Center, the Mrsak Baqala store and Alnokhba Medical Center Pharmacy. High-quality finish Elegant design and intricate details permeate the entire house: beautiful floors, large windows that allow sunlight and create open spaces, granite countertops in the kitchen. All spacious bedrooms feature built-in wardrobes, and the bathroom is adorned with marble. Functional layouts The layouts include a well-equipped kitchen, walk-in closet, and built-in wardrobes in all bedrooms, as well as a staff room. For owners of 4-6 bedroom villas, a driver's room is provided on the ground floor. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4000 buildings currently under construction.

