Ocean Cove by Emaar

2/3B, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 73 m² to 172 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 760 000 AEDfrom 22 454 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 78
1 760 000 – 1 889 915
24 103
2 bedrooms
107 – 131
2 500 000 – 3 075 126
23 360
3 bedrooms
153 – 172
3 440 000 – 3 865 509
22 454

Description

Embodiment of luxurious living at Rashid Yachts & Marina. Stylish Ocean Cove apartments with panoramic views, exquisite architecture, and impeccable service create an unparalleled atmosphere for those who appreciate beauty and comfort. Every detail is meticulously designed to emphasize the uniqueness of this place. Key features - The apartment design is executed in natural shades and combines classic elegance with modern trends. All lots are equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents of the complex can enjoy the fitness center, necessary equipment for various sports activities, a children's playground, a swimming pool, and park walking areas. Community infrastructure The residential complex is located on the territory of one of Dubai's historical districts, Rashid Yachts & Marina, previously known as Mina Rashid. Currently, this part of the city is undergoing extensive modernization. After renovation, it will house numerous residences, yacht clubs, restaurants, and hotels. However, access to the main social infrastructure facilities is already open. Within 8-10 minutes are schools Little Diamond Nursery Al Rafa, New Academy School, Dubai Gem Private Nursery, medical clinics Oxford Medical Centre Dubai UAE, Al Refaa Medical Examination Centre, Elite Medical Centre. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khaleej Road, which allows you to reach Dubai's iconic locations. The road to Downtown Dubai and the famous Al Sabkha Gold Souq will take 22 minutes, to Dubai Marina - 32 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take 20 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
2/3B, Mina Rashid Street, Madinat Dubai Al Melaheyah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop350 m
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

