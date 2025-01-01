Catalog
Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.


Advantages Nshama:

- Favorable investment terms

- Compliance with deadlines

- High quality construction

- Developed infrastructure


Nshama is an investment in the future, comfortable life and high profitability. 


Ellison by Nshama
Ellison by Nshama
Al Qudra Building 1B, Al Qudra, Town Square, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperNshama
Total areafrom 54 m² to 91 m²
Down payment20 000 AED
1 bedroomfrom 54 m²from 938 888 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 83 m²from 1 364 888 AED
from 938 888 AEDfrom 16 303 AED/m²
