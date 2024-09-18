Camden by Nshama

Description

A luxury oasis in the heart of Town Square. Camden is a residential complex with thoughtful layouts and modern design. Premium-class residences are created for those who value the balance between the rhythm of the metropolis and the tranquility of suburban life. Key Features — Interiors in a light palette, using textured wood and white marble. All units are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and panoramic windows. — The infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym, children’s play areas, a barbecue area, and a pet care room. — Within the community, there will be restaurants, cafes, retail pavilions, medical centers, gardens, supermarkets, jogging and cycling tracks, a football field, tennis courts, and a dog park. Location Advantages The project is located in Town Square with convenient access to major highways. The trip to Dubai Hills Mall and District 2020 will take 20 minutes, to Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes. The road to Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will take 23 minutes, to Dubai Mall — 29 minutes, to Trump International Golf Club — 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes from the clubhouse.