HomeResidential complexesCamden by Nshama

Camden by Nshama

88/1, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 55 m² to 128 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 310 415 $from 5 013 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
55
310 415
5 629
2 bedrooms
85
427 502
5 013
3 bedrooms
128
653 506
5 096

Description

A luxury oasis in the heart of Town Square. Camden is a residential complex with thoughtful layouts and modern design. Premium-class residences are created for those who value the balance between the rhythm of the metropolis and the tranquility of suburban life. Key Features — Interiors in a light palette, using textured wood and white marble. All units are equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and panoramic windows. — The infrastructure includes a swimming pool, gym, children’s play areas, a barbecue area, and a pet care room. — Within the community, there will be restaurants, cafes, retail pavilions, medical centers, gardens, supermarkets, jogging and cycling tracks, a football field, tennis courts, and a dog park. Location Advantages The project is located in Town Square with convenient access to major highways. The trip to Dubai Hills Mall and District 2020 will take 20 minutes, to Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes. The road to Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will take 23 minutes, to Dubai Mall — 29 minutes, to Trump International Golf Club — 30 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes from the clubhouse.

Location

On map
88/1, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Town Square

Dubai
Town Square is a quiet neighborhood of Dubai, located away from the noise of the metropolis. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
Medical center750 m
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

