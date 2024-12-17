Town Square is a quiet neighborhood in Dubai, located away from the noise of the metropolis. The community will suit families with children, expats, investors.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: Geant Express, Spinneys, Carrefour Market, Barakat Fresh Market.

Medical centers: American Hospital Mira Clinic, Medcare Medical Centre.

Veterinary clinic: VET Veterinary clinic.

Educational Institutions: Maple Bear Nursery, Numu Nursery, Cherry Tree Nursery.

Restaurants: Bait Jafra Bakery & Restaurant, Il Forno, Zaatar w Zeit, The Good Hood Kitchen.

Park: Town Square Recreational Park (including Dog Park).

Extreme Sports Center: Trampoline park.





The community also has playgrounds, two soccer fields, several tennis courts and basketball courts.





Transportation Accessibility:

Al Qudra Road runs along the entire community and connects to the major highway, Emirates Road.





There is organized bus service within the community. However, a personal car or cab remains the primary mode of transportation.





The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 35 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport will take approximately 50 minutes.