Alton by Nshama

Description

Modern classics in Town Square. The stylish facade and clean geometric lines of the Alton residential complex create a look that combines discreet elegance and home-like comfort. The mesmerizing views of the central park and exquisite interiors are designed for your comfort. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a balance between privacy, nature and the rhythm of the metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with premium finishes in natural colors, built-in appliances of German brands and storage systems. Due to the spacious layouts and large windows, the house will always be full of natural light. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, roof terrace, barbecue area, lobby for guests, a separate room for washing pets, etc. Location advantages Excellent transportation accessibility allows quick access to key points of the city. The Dubai Hills Mall and the Burj Al Arab are 20 minutes away, the Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away, and Expo 2020 is 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.