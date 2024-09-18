Catalog
Alton by Nshama

368/2, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 63 m² to 250 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 182 888 AEDfrom 12 939 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 64
1 182 888 – 1 221 888
18 581 – 19 083
2 bedrooms
90 – 152
1 601 888 – 2 153 888
14 080 – 17 642
3 bedrooms
141 – 250
2 692 888 – 3 243 888
12 939 – 18 976
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern classics in Town Square. The stylish facade and clean geometric lines of the Alton residential complex create a look that combines discreet elegance and home-like comfort. The mesmerizing views of the central park and exquisite interiors are designed for your comfort. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a balance between privacy, nature and the rhythm of the metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with premium finishes in natural colors, built-in appliances of German brands and storage systems. Due to the spacious layouts and large windows, the house will always be full of natural light. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, swimming pool, roof terrace, barbecue area, lobby for guests, a separate room for washing pets, etc. Location advantages Excellent transportation accessibility allows quick access to key points of the city. The Dubai Hills Mall and the Burj Al Arab are 20 minutes away, the Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are 25 minutes away, and Expo 2020 is 20 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
368/2, Al Qudra Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Town Square

Dubai
Town Square is a quiet neighborhood of Dubai, located away from the noise of the metropolis. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school400 m
Shop900 m
Medical center1 km
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

