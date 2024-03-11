Catalog
Savannah by Nshama

459, Mira Oasis 1, Mira Oasis, Al Yalayis 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 60 m² to 167 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 809 000 AEDfrom 12 502 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  On Booking
    10%
  Before Handover
    50%
  Upon Handover
    40%
  Tax on signing SPA
    4%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
60 – 68
809 000 – 950 000
13 396 – 13 818
2 bedrooms
91 – 104
1 150 000 – 1 400 000
12 606 – 13 455
3 bedrooms
128 – 167
1 800 000 – 2 100 000
12 502 – 14 030

Description

Prestigious family oasis in Town Square (Dubailand). Magnificent parks, lush greenery, and the modern architecture of the Savannah residential complex create the perfect atmosphere for a peaceful and comfortable life. Savannah by Nshama – this is urban comfort in harmony with nature. Key Features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige tones and built-in appliances. Thanks to large windows and spacious balconies, the house will be filled with natural light. - The complex features: a gym, kids' play area, sports ground, walking and jogging paths, a barbecue area, a swimming pool. Community Infrastructure Town Square is a new, rapidly developing area of Dubai, located away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Residents will have access to all necessary infrastructure: nurseries, schools, medical centers, shops, cafes and restaurants. Special attention has been paid to pets. For "our smaller brothers" there is a veterinary clinic, pet store, dog park, and grooming services. Location Advantages Next to the residential complex runs South Boulevard, which provides easy access to the main Emirates Road. The journey to Burj Al Arab will take 24 minutes, to the Expo 2020 exhibition complex – 20 minutes, to Dubai Mall – 29 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport will take 28 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport – 20 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
459, Mira Oasis 1, Mira Oasis, Al Yalayis 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport41 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Barber
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe

