Prestigious family oasis in Town Square (Dubailand). Magnificent parks, lush greenery, and the modern architecture of the Savannah residential complex create the perfect atmosphere for a peaceful and comfortable life. Savannah by Nshama – this is urban comfort in harmony with nature. Key Features - All apartments are presented with designer finishes in light beige tones and built-in appliances. Thanks to large windows and spacious balconies, the house will be filled with natural light. - The complex features: a gym, kids' play area, sports ground, walking and jogging paths, a barbecue area, a swimming pool. Community Infrastructure Town Square is a new, rapidly developing area of Dubai, located away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Residents will have access to all necessary infrastructure: nurseries, schools, medical centers, shops, cafes and restaurants. Special attention has been paid to pets. For "our smaller brothers" there is a veterinary clinic, pet store, dog park, and grooming services. Location Advantages Next to the residential complex runs South Boulevard, which provides easy access to the main Emirates Road. The journey to Burj Al Arab will take 24 minutes, to the Expo 2020 exhibition complex – 20 minutes, to Dubai Mall – 29 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport will take 28 minutes, to Al Maktoum International Airport – 20 minutes.