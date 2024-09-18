Catalog
Atelis by Meraas

11O, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 87 m² to 590 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 100 000 AEDfrom 24 099 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors46
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
87
2 100 000
24 099
2 bedrooms
134
3 800 000
28 248
3 bedrooms
216
7 400 000
34 128
4 bedrooms
288 – 590
10 400 000 – 21 600 000
36 077 – 36 551
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Architectural poetry inspired by a desert flower. Atelis by Meraas is a residential complex that embodies the spirit of Dubai Design District, where style, sustainability, and innovation intertwine into a unified whole. Luxurious views of the Al Jadaf Canal create a sense of tranquility, despite the proximity to the city’s dynamic center. Key Features — Design by SOM: light tones, natural materials, and bronze accents create an atmosphere of comfort and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows fill the apartments with light, while smooth lines highlight the sophistication of the interiors. — World-class amenities: infinity pool, lush gardens, secluded lounge areas, coworking spaces, game room, children’s playground, gym, and meditation zones. — Cutting-edge technologies: smart home system, energy-efficient solutions, cross ventilation, and EV charging stations. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious, modern area of Dubai Design District. Direct access to Ras Al Khor Road provides quick connections to the city’s most iconic landmarks. The Dubai Mall and Downtown Dubai are just 6 minutes away, while City Walk is reachable in 7 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Business Bay can be reached in 10 minutes, and DIFC in 12 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.

Location

On map
11O, D3 Street, Zaabeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Design District

Dubai
Dubai Design District is a creative district of Dubai created for artists and designers. The residential and transportation infrastructure is quite developed here. The community is suitable for young people, expats, investors and creative people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
Shop160 m
Airport19 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More

