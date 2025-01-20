Dubai Design District
Dubai
Dubai Design District is Dubai's creative district designed for artists and designers. The community will suit young people, expats, investors, creative people.
Infrastructure:
- Supermarket: Allday minimart.
- Medical Clinic: Al Garhoud Private Hospital Clinic.
- Educational institutions: Blossom Design, Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI).
- Restaurants: GOAT Burger, MOHALLA RESTAURANT, Vicolo Italian Street Food, The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, SMAT Resto-Cafe.
- The nearest major shopping center Dubai Mall (Downtown Dubai) and Hartland International School (Sobha Hartland) are 10 minutes away.
As the neighborhood stretches along the Al Jaddaf Canal, there is a waterfront promenade with basketball and tennis courts, several playgrounds, a park and recreational areas. Also located on the waterfront is the Downtown Design & Editions shopping and exhibition center.
Transportation Accessibility:
Public transportation is represented by several bus stops and a ferry pier.
Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away by car.